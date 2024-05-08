Canadian Music Week Gets Charlotte Day Wilson, Finger Eleven, Walk Off the Earth for 2024

One of the nation's largest festivals dedicated to new music, Canadian Music Week (CMW) returns to Toronto for its 42nd year in 2024. From June 1 to 8, over 250 acts will perform in more than 25 venues across the city — and festival organizers have now revealed the full programming details.

CMW headliners this year include Walk Off the Earth, TESTPILOT and JAUZ, Kingfish, Easy Mo Bee, Peter Raffoul, Dallas Smith, Katie Tupper, Devon Cole and ROSIE, KILLY, Charlotte Day Wilson, Tekno, Softcult, Allie X, and INZO.

Among the other showcasing artists are Finger Eleven, Boeckner, Ouri, Yaya Bey, Saya Gray, MICO, Tallies, Blunt Chunks, AVIV, Altameda, Charmaine, DijahSB, Evan Redsky, Shaela Miller, Geordie Gordon, the Free Label, J3M, Omega Mighty, Bleeker, Taylor Acorn, Lola Brooke, the Anti-Queens, Hannah Wants, K Motionz, Com Truise, Nate Haller, Durry, Bleeker, Venbee, Charlie Edward, Leila Day, Morgan St. Jean, Frances Whitney, Harm & Ease, Ethan Surmen, Havelin, Eric Punzo, Niiva, Living Room for Small, Boston Levi, Revive the Rose, Cold Weather Captains, Lucy Ellis, Adam Rodway, Brett Matthews, Bradon Thomas Dougherty, Tilsen, Brdgs, Seventh Dose, Francis of Delirium and Brutal Youth.

For further lineup and scheduling details, visit the CMW website. Festival wristbands — which give you access to all official CMW showcases and select headlining shows — are on sale now for $75, as well as tickets for the individual shows.