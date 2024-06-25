No Sleep Records Is Shutting Down

It's time to go to bed: after 18 years, indie label No Sleep Records has announced its shutdown.

No Sleep announced the news on social media, adding that its web store will go offline on July 10 — but until then, most vinyl is 75 percent off.

Founded in 2006 by Chris Hansen in Huntington Beach, CA, the imprint has been dedicated to supporting and nurturing emerging emo, punk, hardcore and indie rock talents, putting out beloved records for the likes of the Wonder Years, La Dispute, Moose Blood, Drug Church, Balance and Composure, and more.

"This was a hard decision," Hansen added on Twitter. "No Sleep has been my life for so long. But my mental health has suffered over the past few years and it's time to refocus."