As reported yesterday (September 19), dynamic restructuring at Warner Music Group (WMG) has led to a wave of layoffs at Atlantic Records. The exact number of workers who have lost their jobs has yet to be confirmed, with sources telling Billboard it was between 150 and 175, and Variety's sources putting it at 170 — but either way, that's a lot of people suddenly out of employment.

It's all a laugh to Nicki Minaj, though, who took to the social media platform formerly known as Twitter to make some jokes about the layoffs and present a couple of alternative places former Atlantic employees might consider looking for work.

"They've been wanting empty arenas so bad," the rapper wrote, presumably referring to the label that represents her nemesis, Cardi B, having feelings about her Pink Friday 2 world tour. "Obsessed with me while all your friends r getting fired is nasty work."

"Dear fired executives & A&R's [sic]: Don't be mad, UPS is hiring," Minaj added, "Also, feel free to submit your resumes for a job @ #HeavyOnIt," referring to her own record label.

Additionally, the rapper also took the time out of her day to quote-reply a tweet that read, "Fired before the holidays lmao. Aww," with a "LOSER" GIF. Classy.

It's a real shame that over a hundred people have lost their jobs, but it's perhaps an even greater shame that they never even got to sign a couple of pairs of boobs beforehand.