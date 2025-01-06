"Nicki Minaj under fire for…" isn't exactly a rare headline opener these days, but this latest addition to the saga is a little more serious than distasteful jokes or late concert appearances. Minaj is facing possible criminal charges for the alleged assault of her former manager, Brandon Garrett.

In a lawsuit filed last week, Garrett alleges that Minaj assaulted him in her dressing room in April 2023 following a Pink Friday 2 Tour stop in Detroit. According to TMZ, Detroit police have sent a request for a warrant to the prosecutor's office.

Garrett's suit claims that Minaj attacked him after she learned that he had sent someone else to collect her prescriptions. Minaj allegedly hit Garrett in the face with an open palm before smacking his wrist, causing him to drop various documents.

The suit claims that the blow to Garrett's face caused his head to "swing backwards as his hat flew off his head," while his wrist was left "throbbing."

He also claims that Minaj attacked him verbally, saying, "Are you fucking crazy having him pick up my prescription? You have lost your fucking mind and if my husband were here he would knock out your fucking teeth. You're a dead man walking. You just fucked up your whole life and you will never be anyone, I'll make sure of it."

Garrett says the incident made him fear for his safety, locking himself in a bathroom for several hours and was afterward left stranded in Detroit.

Minaj has denied the allegations through her lawyer, claiming that Garrett never worked as her manager.

"At this time, no complaint has been served upon Mrs. Petty [Minaj's legal married name], and therefore, we are unaware of the specific allegations," her attorney Judd Burstein told TMZ.