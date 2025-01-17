Neil Young has a new band and a new single. The all-lowercase group neil young and the chrome hearts have just rolled out their debut song, "big change."

Although the decision to make both the band name and song title lowercase feels very of-the-moment (hello, fellow kids!), the song is anything but. It's a classic Neil Young stomper, full of — as Young himself howls —"big guitars strumming" and disses against iPhones.

He also howls, "Big change is coming / Could be bad and it could be great." Judging by this song, it's pretty great.

Young's band the chrome hearts features organist Spooner Oldham, guitarist Micah Nelson (son of Willie Nelson), and the rhythm section from Young's band Promise of the Real: bassist Corey McCormick and drummer Anthony LoGerfo. They made their onstage debut back in September.

Hear "big change" (which is labelled "big change is coming" on DSPs as of this writing, so it's unclear what it's actually supposed to be called) below.