Model/Actriz released one of the best albums of 2023 with Dogsbody, and have now announced its follow-up: Pirouette arrives May 2 via True Panther / Dirty Hit. The band has shared the news alongside tour plans that include Canadian stops in Vancouver and Toronto, as well as the LP's lead single "Cinderella."

Co-produced and mixed by Seth Manchester, the New York post-punks' sophomore effort is described as being somewhat pop-indebted, with vocalist Cole Haden channelling childhood heroes Britney Spears and Mariah Carey. The broodingly frantic "Cinderella" comes with a Nathan Castiel-directed music video, which you can check out below.

There, you'll also find the Pirouette tracklist details, as well as Model/Actriz's tour itinerary. After a one-off Chicago gig in March, they'll hit the road starting May 6 in San Francisco. Shortly thereafter, the band will venture to Canada to play the Pearl in Vancouver, returning later in June to support Panchiko's Toronto show at History.

Tickets for the previously announced Panchiko support dates are already available, while the rest go on sale tomorrow (February 26) at 10 a.m. local time. See Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings for more upcoming shows.



Pirouette:

1. Vespers

2. Cinderella

3. Poppy

4. Diva

5. Headlights

6. Acid Rain

7. Departures

8. Audience

9. Ring Road

10. Doves

11. Baton

Pre-order Pirouette.

Model/Actriz 2025 Tour Dates:

03/01 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall Free for All

05/06 San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Stop

05/08 Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios

05/09 Vancouver, BC - The Pearl

05/10 Seattle, WA - Madame Lou's

05/12 Santa Cruz, CA - Catalyst Atrium

05/13 Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy

05/16 Washington, D.C. - The Atlantis

05/17 Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's

05/19 Boston, MA - Deep Cuts

05/20 Kingston, NY - Tubby's

05/22 Brooklyn, NY - Good Room

05/31 Raleigh, NC - The Ritz ^

06/02 Cleveland, OH - Globe Iron ^

06/03 Toronto, ON - History ^

06/13 London, UK - Lido Festival

06/14 Manchester, UK - Outbreak Festival

06/16 Brussels, Belgium - Rotonde Botanique

06/17 Paris, France - Petit Bain

06/19–21 Lisbon, Portugal - Kalorama Festival

06/20–21 Madrid, Spain - Kalorama Festival

^ with Panchiko