Following last summer's release of her first solo EP Dystopia Girl, Girlpool co-founder Harmony (née Tividad) has announced her debut full-length record. She's previewing the effort today with new single "No Romeo."

Gossip arrives October 11 via the artist's own label, Harmony's Fantasy Corp, more than two years on from the breakup of her former project with Avery Tucker. Tividad worked on the album with Model/Actriz's Ruben Radlauer, in addition to producers Bamster, Wyatt Bernard and Ryan Raines.

"Gossip is an exploration of different angles of virtue," the artist explained in a statement. "I wanted to play with the concept of goodness. You observe so many interesting people living in this world and it's easy to judge them. Some of the people I characterized I know intimately, some from a distance. Some of the traits live inside me and I exploded them. I wanted to explore shame, parts of myself I think are ugly, shine light and offer compassion to them. I've dealt with moral scrupulosity for a lot of my life and I've realized the definition of goodness is so different for each person."

The LP includes previous singles "Thot Daughter," "Miss America" and "Coke and Mentos," as well as today's new track, "No Romeo," which arrives alongside a video Tividad directed. With wall-shaking bravado, it tackles the modern debacle of tracking Romeo's phone and finding him at the club, "grinding next to you / With some losers and some girls that he's never met." Check it out below.



Gossip:

1. No Romeo

2. Miss America

3. Coke and Mentos

4. Thot Daughter

5. Rockstar

6. Sinner

7. Your Girl

8. Boys

9. Technologique

10. Stereo

11. Stereo (Remix)