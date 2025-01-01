The Pearl is an independently owned and operated event space and concert venue located in downtown Granville Street. Previously known as the Venue, the building went up for sale in 2021. Toronto-based content and media group MODO Live later reopened it as the Pearl in 2023.

This 365-person capacity, mid-sized venue provides a touring platform for artists who typically don't perform arenas, but still want a stop for national and international operation. A few notable acts that the Pearl has booked include Leif Vollebekk, Whitechapel, Geordie Greep and Jane Remover.