Rediscovered British indie legends Panchiko have announced a 2025 headline tour across North America, with support from Model/Actriz, Alison's Halo, Kitty Craft, Tanukichan, Clinic Stars and Flyingfish. Stacked!
The tour, in support of next April's Gingko, will hit Toronto (the sole Canadian date) on June 3, where they'll play History. Details about which openers are playing where have yet to be shared, but keep an eye out. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, December 13, at 10 a.m. local time.
Panchiko — now composed of original members Andy Wright (keyboardist and producer) and Owain Davies (vocalist and guitarist), alongside new members guitarist Robert Harris, bassist Shaun Ferreday and drummer John Schofield — released their official debut Failed at Math(s) last year.
Check out the dates below.
Panchiko 2025 North American tour:
05/28 Boston, MA - Big Night Live
05/29 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount
05/30 Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
05/31 Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
06/02 Cleveland, OH - Globe Iron
06/03 Toronto, ON - History
06/04 Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre
06/05 Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom
06/07 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
06/08 Omaha, NE - The Slowdown
06/10 Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
06/12 Phoenix, AZ - Marquee Theatre
06/13 San Diego, CA - SOMA
06/14 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium
06/16 Oakland, CA - Fox Theatre
06/19 Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
06/20 Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
06/21 Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall
06/23 Salt Lake City, UT - The Grand at the Complex
06/24 Las Vegas, NV - Portal at Area15