Rediscovered British indie legends Panchiko have announced a 2025 headline tour across North America, with support from Model/Actriz, Alison's Halo, Kitty Craft, Tanukichan, Clinic Stars and Flyingfish. Stacked!

The tour, in support of next April's Gingko, will hit Toronto (the sole Canadian date) on June 3, where they'll play History. Details about which openers are playing where have yet to be shared, but keep an eye out. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, December 13, at 10 a.m. local time.

Panchiko — now composed of original members Andy Wright (keyboardist and producer) and Owain Davies (vocalist and guitarist), alongside new members guitarist Robert Harris, bassist Shaun Ferreday and drummer John Schofield — released their official debut Failed at Math(s) last year.

Check out the dates below.

Panchiko 2025 North American tour:

05/28 Boston, MA - Big Night Live

05/29 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

05/30 Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

05/31 Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

06/02 Cleveland, OH - Globe Iron

06/03 Toronto, ON - History

06/04 Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre

06/05 Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

06/07 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

06/08 Omaha, NE - The Slowdown

06/10 Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

06/12 Phoenix, AZ - Marquee Theatre

06/13 San Diego, CA - SOMA

06/14 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

06/16 Oakland, CA - Fox Theatre

06/19 Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

06/20 Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

06/21 Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall

06/23 Salt Lake City, UT - The Grand at the Complex

06/24 Las Vegas, NV - Portal at Area15