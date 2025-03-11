The National's Matt Berninger has announced the details of his sophomore solo album plus a spring tour. Get Sunk is due out May 30 through Book / Concord Records, and the single "Bonnet of Pins" is out now.

The album was produced by Sean O'Brien, a repeat collaborator with the National who also co-wrote many of these 10 songs. It was inspired by the same period of writer's block and self-searching that inspired the National's twin 2023 albums First Two Pages of Frankenstein and Laugh Track.

Hand Habits and Ronboy are featured guests on the album, which also features contributions from Kyle Resnick (a touring player with the National), Garret Lang, Sterling Laws, Booker T. Jones, Harrison Whitford, Mike Brewer, and the Walkmen members Walter Martin and Paul Maroon.

Hear "Bonnet of Pins" below, and see Berninger's tour schedule below that, along with the album tracklist. The tour includes a Toronto date on May 26.

This is Berninger's solo follow-up to the 2020 album Serpentine Prison.



Get Sunk:

1. Inland Ocean

2. No Love

3. Bonnet of Pins

4. Frozen Oranges

5. Breaking Into Acting (feat. Hand Habits)

6. Nowhere Special

7. Little by Little

8. Junk

9. Silver Jeep (feat. Ronboy)

10. Times of Difficulty

Matt Berninger 2025 Tour Dates:

05/19 Seattle, WA - The Showbox

05/20 San Francisco, CA - Bimbo's 365 Club

05/21 Los Angeles, CA - Palace Theatre

05/23 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

05/24 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

05/26 Toronto, ON - Concert Hall

05/28 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

05/29 Washington, D.C. - Lincoln Theatre

05/30 New York, NY - Webster Hall

08/22 Dublin, Ireland - Vicar Street

08/25 Glasgow, UK - SWG3 Galvanizers

08/26 Manchester, UK - Albert Hall

08/27 London, UK - Troxy

08/28–31 Wiltshire, UK - End of the Road Festival

08/31 Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivoli Vredenburg

09/01 Antwerp, Belgium - Olt Rivierenhof

09/02 Paris, France - Elysee Montmartre

09/03 Berlin, Germany - Huxleys

09/04 Copehagen, Denmark - Vega

09/05 Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller Music Hall