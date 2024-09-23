The National were in Toronto this past Friday on their tour with the War on Drugs — and fans will soon be able to have a take-home reminder of the band's live show, since they're releasing a live album before the end of the year. Rome will be out December 13 through 4AD, and and four-song preview titled NTL RM EP I is out now.

Rome was recorded at the titular Italian city's Cavea at Auditorium Parco della Musica Ennio Morricone on June 3, 2024. A press release notes that the 21 songs were captured entirely live, without any overdubs.

There will be double CD and double LP versions of the album, plus a 26-song triple LP that's exclusive to Cherry Tree fan club members. The album is available to pre-order here.

See the tracklist below, and check out the NTL RM EP I tracks below that. Read Exclaim!'s recent review of the band's current live show; their tour will come to Vancouver on October 2.

Rome:

1. Runaway

2. Eucalyptus

3. Tropic Morning News

4. New Order T-Shirt

5. Don't Swallow the Cap

6. Bloodbuzz Ohio

7. The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness

8. I Need My Girl

9. Lemonworld

10. The Geese of Beverly Road

11. Lit Up

12. Alien

13. Humiliation

14. Murder Me Rachael

15. England

16. Graceless

17. Fake Empire

18. Smoke Detector

19. Mr. November

20. Terrible Love

21. Vanderlyle Crybaby Geeks