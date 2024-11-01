It's officially her time: Halloween is over, and the self-appointed (but undisputed) Queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey, is defrosting. If the headline of her new Los Angeles Times interview is to be believed, she's almost ready to bring Christmas to you — and a little resentful about being snubbed by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, if we're being honest.

Carey was among the nominees for induction into the legendary (and legendarily sexist) institution this year, but was ultimately bested by Mary J. Blige, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Kool & the Gang, Ozzy Osbourne, and A Tribe Called Quest. In conversation with journalist Mikael Wood, the star was asked for her "thoughts" on being nominated, but ultimately not being welcomed into the Rock Hall.

"My thoughts are: I didn't get in," Carey said. "Everybody was calling me going, 'I think you're getting in!' and so I was excited about it. But then it didn't happen." She proceeded to quip, "My lawyer [Allen Grubman] got into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame before me."

It's worth noting that even Rolling Stone co-founder Jann Wenner — who was famously ousted from his position on the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's board of directors last year for making racist and sexist comments while promoting his book The Masters — didn't want Grubman to be inducted in 2022, arguing that the high-profile entertainment attorney had not made "one iota of difference" in the course of music history.

So what does Carey need to do to get inducted? Are her 19 No. 1 singles not enough? Nobody understands how this works, but finally releasing that long-lost grunge album certainly couldn't hurt her case!