It's another world out there at Mariah Carey's Christmas tour. In addition to some surprisingly violent outbursts in such a holly-jolly atmosphere, a wild Rihanna appeared in the front row of last night's (December 17) final concert of the run at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY — and had the quote-unquote Queen of Christmas sign her boob mid-show.

I suppose it's something like the pointing Spiderman meme when a pop star observes another pop star in the audience at one of their performances. Of course, one of them expects the other to be there, but the one surprised by the appearance is left experiencing an oddly heartening level of shock and awe we don't normally see from them.

In the case of Rihanna and Carey's encounter last night, as Stereogum's Tom Breihan pointed out, both stars seemed a little faded ('tis the season?). Carey descended from the stage to come over and say hi to Riri, floating across the room, mouth agape. "I need a signature," Rihanna told her, after having previously explained in the recorded video that A$AP Rocky had forced her to go up to the front.

While the two singers waited for someone to procure a Sharpie, Carey complimented Rihanna's sunglasses, asking if she could buy them (Rihanna said she could have them for free), and scolded the person filming for getting her bad side.

"What do you want me to write?" Carey asked when a red Sharpie finally graced her hands. "Mariah! The fuck you think," Rihanna responded, adding, "Wow, this is iconic. Mariah Carey is signing my tit y'all."

For those of you somehow still hoping to wake up on Christmas morning and find Rihanna's ninth album under the tree, as of this summer, her latest (borderline cruel) update on the long-awaited project is that she's "starting over" but "prepared to go back into the studio."