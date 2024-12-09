If I had a nickel for every time a brawl broke out at Mariah Carey's Christmas tour last week, I'd have two nickels. That's not a lot, but it's weird that it happened twice!

TMZ obtained video footage of a violent audience altercation that took place on Saturday (December 7), when Carey's run of holiday shows came through Baltimore, MD's CFG Bank Arena. According to nearby witnesses, four or five people were involved in the fight, which escalated quickly — with one person even being put into a headlock — after a drink was thrown.

This strange expression of being possessed by the Christmas spirit followed a similar incident just days earlier at Salem, MA's Enterprise Center, where two people were seen laying into each other while the singer was performing her cash cow of a timeless holiday hit, "All I Want for Christmas Is You."

You can see videos of both incidents below if you can't possibly believe that this is what Baby Jesus's Christmas has come to in the year 2024. Maybe the chaos could at least inspire another classic carol, urging a return to festive form?