Way back in 2020, it was revealed (by the artist herself, as she geared up to release her memoir) that Mariah Carey had recorded a grunge album called Someone's Ugly Daughter under the pseudonym Chick in 1995, while she was working on her own album Daydream.

That album isn't available on streaming anywhere, but during a recent visit to Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers's Las Culturistas podcast, Carey shared that she hasn't forgotten about Someone's Ugly Daughter — and still wants to release it, telling the comedians, "I'm so mad I haven't done that yet."

When Carey asked who she would even release the album with, Rogers suggested she release it independently through GarageBand (did he mean Bandcamp? Upload it to SoundCloud? We may never know).

"I could do that," Carey continues. "It's a good album. Okay, you will hear it. I was getting life from that, seriously. It was jokes, as well."

The original version of Someone's Ugly Daughter featured Carey's friend Clarissa Dane on lead vocals, but in a Rolling Stone interview in 2020, Carey said she'd unearthed a version with her singing lead.

"I think this unearthed version will become something that, yes, we should hear," she said at the time. "But also, I'm working on a version of something where there'll be another artist working on this with me as well … Possibly something built around the album. I'm just full of surprises."

Check out the episode of Las Culturistas below.



