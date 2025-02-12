The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame shade cycle has begun for yet another year, with the institution revealing the 14 nominees for 2025.

This year, the nominees include Bad Company, the Black Crowes, Mariah Carey, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Billy Idol, Joy Division/New Order, Cyndi Lauper, Maná, Oasis, Outkast, Phish, Soundgarden, and the White Stripes.

Six of the nominated acts have done this circuit before — most notably Carey, who seemed a little salty about not getting inducted last year. Perhaps we have another Cher bait and switch on our hands?

Another one of last year's nominees who doesn't seem to care much about the honour is Liam Gallagher, who said the Hall of Fame is "full of BUMBACLARTS" after Oasis's bid last year.

Usually about half of the nominated artists get inducted each year. The inductees are voted in by a panel of music industry professionals and a fan-voted element. This year's batch will be revealed in April, with a ceremony for the inductees to follow in the fall.