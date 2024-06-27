Loveless Detail New Album 'Loveless II,' North American Tour

Los Angeles-based alt-rock duo Loveless have announced their third studio album, previewed today by new single "Heart-Shaped Soul." They'll also be supporting the record on a North American headline tour this fall, which is set to include a lone Canadian gig in Toronto.

Loveless II is due September 13 on Rise Records. It follows the band's 2022 release, End of an era, and 2021's Loveless I, and features collaboration with "abcdefu" singer GAYLE.

"We put everything into this record, and I am so grateful it's finally coming out," said Julian Comeau. "Loveless has always been a deeply personal project, but we got to work with some amazing collaborators this time to really bring out our best both instrumentally and lyrically. We assembled the dream team and it's been an absolute joy to hear Loveless in a way that's never been heard before, and I can't wait to share it with everyone."

Of the new single, he added, "'Heart-Shaped Soul' was the first track we did with our friends Zach Jones, KJ Strock, and KANNER. It came together so naturally, we knew there was lightning in a bottle immediately. We are so immensely proud of this one, it's got all of my favourite aspects of a Loveless song tied in a neat little bow. I've never really [sung] like this on an original song, and I still get excited every time I hear it and think about the magic we felt in the studio."

Watch the Jon Vulpine-directed "Heart-Shaped Soul" video below, where you'll also find the album tracklist and the duo's tour schedule. They'll play Toronto's Opera House on September 29 with support from Julia Wolf and Beauty School Dropout, and tickets are on sale now.



Loveless II:

1. Heart-Shaped Soul

2. I Hope I'm Not Sick

3. Ghost Like You

4. I Love It When It Rains

5. Wish You Would

6. Lonely in New York (feat. GAYLE)

7. Addicted

8. Loyalty

9. Decay on Replay

10. Picasso

11. Drag Me Down

12. Just a Feeling I Remember

Pre-order Loveless II.

Loveless 2024 Tour Dates:

09/13 Las Vegas, NV - Fremont Country Club

09/14 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

09/16 Dallas, TX - The Studio at the Factory

09/17 Houston, TX - House of Blues

09/19 St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

09/24 Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

09/25 Indianapolis, IN - The Deluxe at Old National Centre

09/27 Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

09/28 Detroit, MI - The Majestic Theatre

09/29 Toronto, ON - The Opera House

10/01 New York, NY - Irving Plaza

10/03 Washington, D.C. - The Howard Theatre

10/04 Boston, MA - Royale

10/05 Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl

10/07 Charlotte, NC - The Underground

10/09 Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre

10/11 Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

10/12 Orlando, FL - The Beacham

10/14 Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

10/16 Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

10/18 Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre

10/19 Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

10/21 Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

10/22 Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

10/24 Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

10/25 Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco