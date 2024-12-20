Just before James Mangold's Bob Dylan-approved biopic A Complete Unknown hits theatres next week, A Complete Unknown (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) as performed by Dylan stand-in Timothée Chalamet has arrived courtesy of Columbia Records.

Featuring contributions by co-stars Edward Norton (as Pete Seeger), Boyd Holbrook (as Johnny Cash) and Monica Barbaro (as Joan Baez), the 23-song record is available to stream digitally today, with pre-orders of the CD and vinyl editions open now before the physical editions hit shelves on January 24.

Mangold shared in a release, "To me, there was only one way to make this film — to cast actors that are profoundly talented, ambitious (and brave enough!) to inhabit the whole of the artists they would portray. And in order to inhabit that world those artists had to be able to sing the songs... We were never out to replace the power, beauty and majesty of what exists, but rather, to celebrate it."

The OST is the closest thing we'll ever get to original music by Chalamet, according to the actor, so enjoy his brief foray into the discipline in full below.

A Complete Unknown arrives in theatres on Christmas Day.



