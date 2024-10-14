The devil works hard, but the Wicked marketing team works harder: after an appearance on Charli XCX's Brat and it's completely different but also still brat remix album that left something to be desired, Ariana Grande hosted Saturday Night Live this weekend. During her opening monologue, she declared she wasn't going to be singing — and proceeded to sing about not singing, as well as leading an impressively off-pitch "Espresso" parody sketch.

In addition to a musical performance from Stevie Nicks, the episode took another music-related turn with the inclusion of a sketch about the Oasis reunion tour. During Weekend Update, Sarah Sherman and James Austin Johnson parodied Noel and Liam Gallagher, respectively, in an interview with Colin Jost about whether they were gonna be cool to hit the road together considering their colourful history of feuding.

Surprising no one, Liam and his infamous Twitter fingers have since responded. Answering a fan who sent him the sketch asking if he'd seen it yet, the Gallagher brother wrote, "Are they meant to be comedians?" To another person who asked how he felt about the SNL bit, the musician simply wrote, "Excruciating." Honestly, pretty tame for him!

Check out the sketch and Gallagher's X posts below.