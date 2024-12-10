Much like the Summer of '69, Creed's Summer of '99 Tour seems to last forever: after an initial run this summer and more shows following in November and December, Scott Stapp and co. have announced a 2025 reprise. The new leg of dates includes a few Western Canadian concerts in Vancouver, Edmonton and Calgary come August.

With a rotating cast of guest acts including 3 Doors Down and Daughtry, the divorced dad-core rockers will hit the road starting July 9 in Lexington, KY. Their venture to Canada comes at the very end of the tour (for now, anyway), where they'll be joined by Big Wreck and Mammoth WVH for arena gigs in Vancouver (August 16), Edmonton (August 19) and Calgary (August 20).

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday (December 13), following presales starting tomorrow (December 11) at 10 a.m. local time. Find the full itinerary below.

Creed 2025 Tour Dates:

07/09 Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena *

07/11 Syracuse, NY - Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview *

07/12 Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion #

07/15 Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater %

07/16 Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain %

07/20 Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center *

07/22 Hartford, CT - Xfinity Theatre *

07/24 Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium *

07/26 New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center *

07/27 Memphis, TN - FedExForum *

07/29 Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena %

08/01 Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena %

08/02 Ridgedale, MO - Thunder Ridge Nature Arena %

08/04 Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater %

08/06 Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre %

08/07 Palm Desert, CA - Acrisure Arena at Greater Palm Springs *

08/09 Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre *

08/10 Stateline, NV - Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys *

08/13 Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater *

08/14 Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre *

08/16 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena ^

08/19 Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place ^

08/20 Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome ^

* with 3 Doors Down and Mammoth WVH

# with 3 Doors Down

% with Daughtry and Mammoth WVH

^ with Big Wreck and Mammoth WVH