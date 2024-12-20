An AI-generated Oasis album inspired by the Gallagher brothers didn't stop this year's reunion announcement, but would the recently reunited Noel and Liam Gallagher ever hit the studio together again? The latter isn't ruling it out.

Since the two detailed their worldwide tour, Liam has been taking the piss out of fans on Twitter asking about a new album, only to share in November that there is "no Oasis album in the making."

But that doesn't mean he isn't optimistic. Hitting back at a user to claimed the brothers will "do what the Stone Roses did in 2012" — hint at new material only to not deliver after their reunion — the younger Gallagher said, "for your information cocker, no body promised you an album."

In response to a much less accusatory comment, Liam preached patience, writing, "I reckon we nail this tour and be kind to 1 another there could be an album this is what real bands do let's just take 1 step at a time I think you agree that was the wisest move."

Gallagher already claimed the reunion tour won't suck, so until they add another full-length to their catalogue, revisit Exclaim!'s ranking of Oasis albums from worst to best.