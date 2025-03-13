Oasis must have a lot of faith that their reunion tour is actually going to happen, as it's set to be the subject of a new concert film.

The movie's working title is Oasis Live '25, and will be produced by Steven Knight, creator of Peaky Blinders. Meet Me in the Bathroom directors Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace are set to direct. Magna Studios — the same studio that produced Beastie Boys Story and Gangs of London — will also produce.

The news comes after Liam Gallagher tweeted about being optimistic about his band's rekindling. In December, he posted, "I reckon we nail this tour and be kind to 1 another there could be an album this is what real bands do let's just take 1 step at a time I think youde agree that was the wisest move."

Though the Gallaghers making up may have been one of the biggest music news stories this year, their mom still couldn't care less about Oasis touring again.

No release date for Oasis Live '25 has been shared yet.