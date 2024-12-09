Liam Gallagher has won an award from the controversial animal charity PETA after raising thousands of dollars for the sanctuary in Thailand where he rescued his dog, as per NME.

The younger Gallagher brother adopted Buttons from the Happy Doggo sanctuary after she was abandoned by her old owners for "not being cute enough." After flying Buttons out over 9,500 km to England to live with him, the frontman raised £25,000 to help other Thai dogs find homes.

"Rescuing Buttons has been the best decision we've ever made," Gallagher said. "She brings so much happiness to our lives and everyone she meets. We're so lucky to have her. We're obsessed. I thoroughly recommend adopting a homeless dog."

Since he revealed earlier this year that he'd rather stay at home with Buttons instead of tour, perhaps that's why the Oasis reunion dates are so sparse.