The Waterboys are gearing up to release their 16th studio album, a concept record called Life, Death and Dennis Hopper, later this week, and have now announced some North American tour dates behind the project. They're sharing these plans — which include a trio of Canadian stops in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver come September — alongside the latest single from the LP, Steve Earle collaboration "Kansas."
With support from Anna Tivel, the band will begin their journey starting September 4 in Washington, D.C., spending less than a week on the American road before venturing to Canada for gigs at Montreal's Beanfield Theatre (September 10) and Toronto's Danforth Music Hall (September 11). After serpentining back through the US, they'll return ahead of the month's end to play Vancouver's Commodore Ballroom on September 20. As of this writing, the tour is scheduled to wrap on October 4 in Oklahoma City, OK.
Tickets go on general sale this Friday (April 4), with presales taking place from April 2 at 10 a.m. local time onward. Find the full itinerary below, in addition to the music video for "Kansas" and more upcoming shows through Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings.
The Waterboys 2025 Tour Dates:
09/04 Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club
09/05 Red Bank, NJ - The Vogel at Count Basie Center for the Arts
09/06 New York, NY - Webster Hall
09/07 Boston, MA - Seisiún Fest 2025
09/09 Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre
09/10 Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre
09/11 Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall
09/12 Columbus, OH - The Athenaeum Theatre
09/14 Louisville, KY - Bourbon & Beyond 2025
09/15 Nashville, TN - The Basement East
09/16 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall
09/17 Minneapolis, MN - Uptown Theater
09/20 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
09/21 Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre
09/23 Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater
09/25 San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore
09/26 Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether
09/27 Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up
09/28 Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom
09/30 Santa Fe, NM - Lensic Performing Arts Center
10/02 Austin, TX - The Paramount Theatre
10/03 Dallas, TX - Longhorn Ballroom
10/04 Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre