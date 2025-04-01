The Waterboys are gearing up to release their 16th studio album, a concept record called Life, Death and Dennis Hopper, later this week, and have now announced some North American tour dates behind the project. They're sharing these plans — which include a trio of Canadian stops in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver come September — alongside the latest single from the LP, Steve Earle collaboration "Kansas."

With support from Anna Tivel, the band will begin their journey starting September 4 in Washington, D.C., spending less than a week on the American road before venturing to Canada for gigs at Montreal's Beanfield Theatre (September 10) and Toronto's Danforth Music Hall (September 11). After serpentining back through the US, they'll return ahead of the month's end to play Vancouver's Commodore Ballroom on September 20. As of this writing, the tour is scheduled to wrap on October 4 in Oklahoma City, OK.

Tickets go on general sale this Friday (April 4), with presales taking place from April 2 at 10 a.m. local time onward. Find the full itinerary below, in addition to the music video for "Kansas" and more upcoming shows through Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings.



The Waterboys 2025 Tour Dates:

09/04 Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club

09/05 Red Bank, NJ - The Vogel at Count Basie Center for the Arts

09/06 New York, NY - Webster Hall

09/07 Boston, MA - Seisiún Fest 2025

09/09 Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

09/10 Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre

09/11 Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall

09/12 Columbus, OH - The Athenaeum Theatre

09/14 Louisville, KY - Bourbon & Beyond 2025

09/15 Nashville, TN - The Basement East

09/16 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

09/17 Minneapolis, MN - Uptown Theater

09/20 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

09/21 Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

09/23 Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater

09/25 San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

09/26 Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether

09/27 Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up

09/28 Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

09/30 Santa Fe, NM - Lensic Performing Arts Center

10/02 Austin, TX - The Paramount Theatre

10/03 Dallas, TX - Longhorn Ballroom

10/04 Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre