While he may often tend toward peaceful, ambling tempos, Leon Bridges has swiftly announced a North American headlining tour behind his recently announced new album, Leon, for this fall. The run, predominantly with support from Hermanos Gutiérrez, includes a pair of Toronto dates in October.
After kicking off with a couple of sets at Austin City Limits, the tour proper is slated to begin on October 15 in San Diego, CA. Toward the end of the month, the singer-songwriter will make his lone venture into Canada to play back-to-back nights at Toronto's Massey Hall on October 27 and 28.
The remainder of the tour will be completed stateside, set to wrap with a November 15 concert in Fort Worth, TX, with Charley Crockett subbing in for Hermanos Gutiérrez. Tickets go on sale next Friday (August 23), with presales starting August 20 at 10 a.m. local, and you can check out the full schedule of dates below.
Leon Bridges 2024 Tour Dates:
10/04 Austin, TX - ACL Music Festival
10/11 Austin, TX - ACL Music Festival
10/15 San Diego, CA - The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
10/16 Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl
10/18 Berkeley, CA - The Greek Theatre
10/22 Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
10/24 Chicago, IL - Auditorium Theatre
10/25 Chicago, IL - Auditorium Theatre
10/27 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
10/28 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
10/30 New York, NY - Beacon Theatre
10/31 New York, NY - Beacon Theatre
11/01 New York, NY - Beacon Theatre
11/03 Boston, MA - Roadrunner
11/04 Boston, MA - Roadrunner
11/06 Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia
11/07 Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia
11/08 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem
11/10 Atlanta, GA - The Fox Theatre
11/11 Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
11/12 Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
11/13 Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
11/15 Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena ^
^ with Charley Crockett