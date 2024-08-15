Leon Bridges Books Fall North American Tour

Including two Canadian shows in Toronto with Hermanos Gutiérrez

Photo: Jack Bool

BY Megan LaPierrePublished Aug 15, 2024

While he may often tend toward peaceful, ambling tempos, Leon Bridges has swiftly announced a North American headlining tour behind his recently announced new album, Leon, for this fall. The run, predominantly with support from Hermanos Gutiérrez, includes a pair of Toronto dates in October.

After kicking off with a couple of sets at Austin City Limits, the tour proper is slated to begin on October 15 in San Diego, CA. Toward the end of the month, the singer-songwriter will make his lone venture into Canada to play back-to-back nights at Toronto's Massey Hall on October 27 and 28.

The remainder of the tour will be completed stateside, set to wrap with a November 15 concert in Fort Worth, TX, with Charley Crockett subbing in for Hermanos Gutiérrez. Tickets go on sale next Friday (August 23), with presales starting August 20 at 10 a.m. local, and you can check out the full schedule of dates below.

Leon Bridges 2024 Tour Dates:

10/04 Austin, TX - ACL Music Festival
10/11 Austin, TX - ACL Music Festival
10/15 San Diego, CA - The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park 
10/16 Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl 
10/18 Berkeley, CA - The Greek Theatre 
10/22 Minneapolis, MN - The Armory 
10/24 Chicago, IL - Auditorium Theatre 
10/25 Chicago, IL - Auditorium Theatre 
10/27 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall 
10/28 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall 
10/30 New York, NY - Beacon Theatre 
10/31 New York, NY - Beacon Theatre 
11/01 New York, NY - Beacon Theatre 
11/03 Boston, MA - Roadrunner 
11/04 Boston, MA - Roadrunner 
11/06 Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia 
11/07 Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia 
11/08 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem 
11/10 Atlanta, GA - The Fox Theatre 
11/11 Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium 
11/12 Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium 
11/13 Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium 
11/15 Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena ^

^ with Charley Crockett

October 28, 2024

October 29, 2024

