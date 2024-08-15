While he may often tend toward peaceful, ambling tempos, Leon Bridges has swiftly announced a North American headlining tour behind his recently announced new album, Leon, for this fall. The run, predominantly with support from Hermanos Gutiérrez, includes a pair of Toronto dates in October.

After kicking off with a couple of sets at Austin City Limits, the tour proper is slated to begin on October 15 in San Diego, CA. Toward the end of the month, the singer-songwriter will make his lone venture into Canada to play back-to-back nights at Toronto's Massey Hall on October 27 and 28.

The remainder of the tour will be completed stateside, set to wrap with a November 15 concert in Fort Worth, TX, with Charley Crockett subbing in for Hermanos Gutiérrez. Tickets go on sale next Friday (August 23), with presales starting August 20 at 10 a.m. local, and you can check out the full schedule of dates below.

Leon Bridges 2024 Tour Dates:

10/04 Austin, TX - ACL Music Festival

10/11 Austin, TX - ACL Music Festival

10/15 San Diego, CA - The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

10/16 Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl

10/18 Berkeley, CA - The Greek Theatre

10/22 Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

10/24 Chicago, IL - Auditorium Theatre

10/25 Chicago, IL - Auditorium Theatre

10/27 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

10/28 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

10/30 New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

10/31 New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

11/01 New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

11/03 Boston, MA - Roadrunner

11/04 Boston, MA - Roadrunner

11/06 Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia

11/07 Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia

11/08 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem

11/10 Atlanta, GA - The Fox Theatre

11/11 Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

11/12 Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

11/13 Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

11/15 Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena ^

^ with Charley Crockett