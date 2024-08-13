A convoy of 55 bikers helped transport a bust of Lemmy Kilmister, containing the late Motörhead leader's ashes, to a UK music venue.

The gesture came as part of the "Lemmy Forever" memorial tribute organized by metal festival Bloodstock in Derbyshire, UK.

Festival organizers commissioned an urn sculpted in the late bassist-vocalist's likeness, which contains ashes that weren't placed in bullets for close friends, or tattooed on Motörhead crew members and James Hetfield's middle finger.

The urn was on display at Bloodstock as part of a wider installation featuring Motörhead artwork and memorabilia, as well as a recreation of Lemmy's touring dressing room.

Upon Bloodstock 2024's completion, the biker convoy delivered the bust to live music venue Rock City, where Motörhead performed 10 shows between 1987 and 2006.

The Lemmy urn will remain on display at Rock City, save for return trips to future editions of Bloodstock each August.

Amy Lawson, Rock City programmer, said: "It seems fitting that a bust to celebrate such an iconic trailblazer in rock will stay in a venue which is tied so closely to his musical heritage. We can't wait to welcome his legions of loyal fans to pay their respects to the icon."

Kilmister passed away in 2015 at age 70.

Earlier this year, a Lemmy statue was approved to be erected in his birth city.