Listening to Shotgun Jimmie has always felt like a conversation with a particularly witty, articulate friend — a perfect combination of lyrics that are clever but plainspoken, singing that is casually tuneful, and indie rock arrangements that are rickety but refined for maximum catchiness.

Jimmie, his first album since dropping the "Shotgun" part of his name and simply going by Jimmie Kilpatrick, perfectly captures everything that has made him such a long-running favourite in Canada's underground music world. With funny puns about how it's "plain to see / Like a plane looking down at the sea" and tender pleas to a friend not to move to a different city, Jimmie is as sweet as it is scrappy.