Prolific Canadian musician and producer Ian Blurton's Future Now project has returned with plans for their sophomore album, previewed today by lead single "Seventh Sin of Devotion."

The follow-up to 2022's Second Skin, Crimes of the City arrives digitally on October 30, with a limited vinyl and cassette release to follow on November 15 courtesy of Toronto's Pajama Party Records. Featuring guest vocals from Sloan's Gregory Macdonald, the LP — spanning just 33 minutes over 10 tracks — was recorded with the goal of capturing the intensity of the band's live performances; to create something "real, human and visceral."

"We spent a lot of time on the songs, but once we'd narrowed 20 demos down to 10, we just put them down," Blurton explained in a press release. "This time we didn't want to go crazy with too many mics on everything or get too caught up in editing or overworking things. We just wanted a record that felt really human. We don't use backing tracks, or any kind of 'tricks' live. It's just the band. Four people with a lot of very unique and disparate musical experience and some trusty tube amps. And that's what this record is about."

Influences like Danzig, Blue Öyster Cult, Cheap Trick and Budgie are present in spades on lead single "Seventh Sin of Devotion," which sees the band's metal-tinged classic rock sound distilled to its very essence. Give that a listen below, where you'll also find the full tracklist details and Ian Blurton's Future Now's upcoming tour itinerary.



Crimes of the City:

1. Ends of August

2. House of Lords

3. Cast Away the Stones

4. Nocturnal Transmissions

5. In Broken Lines

6. School's In

7. Search for Tomorrow

8. Seventh Sin of Devotion

9. Halfway Between Heaven and Hell

10. Assailed by the Sun

Ian Blurton's Future Now 2024 Tour Dates:

11/09 London, ON - The Rec Room *

11/15 Peterborough, ON - Bar 379 *

11/16 Sudbury, ON - Cosmic Dave's

11/22 Hamilton, ON - The Casbah *$

11/23 Toronto, ON - The Garrison *^

11/28 Ottawa, ON - House of Targ *#

11/29 Montreal, ON - Turbohaus *@!

* with Tumble

$ with the Golden Shitters

^ with Biblical

# with Double Talker

@ with Low Sixes

! with Sick Things