Since the 2022 release of Steady, Sloan have steadily kept up their presence as one of the most revered power-pop acts of the '90s, whose moment in the sun isn't over yet. Beyond side-projects and touring aplenty, this also includes guitarist Jay Ferguson being interviewed by Antiques Roadshow about his copy of the Who's The Who Sings My Generation, featuring un-smeared signatures from all four original members of the band.

Ferguson revealed back in February that he had filmed a segment for the show, saying that it didn't make the cut for the episode. While that might be the case, as Stereogum points out, the clip is now on YouTube.

The three-minute appraisal sees the guitarist explain that he obtained the signed LP while working at Ol' Dan's Records while growing up in Halifax. (Apparently, the person who sold the record to the person who sold it to Ferguson got it signed in Toronto while doing sound for the band when they played at the Rockpile.) At around that time, 12-year-old Ferguson appeared on the CBC series Switchback, of which he has shared clips over the years.

Giles Moon appraised the value of the My Generation LP at somewhere between $2,000 and $4,000, saying that the signature of the late Keith Moon (no relation) — as well as the fact that it was on one of the band's most notable records — drove up the price. Ferguson also spoke to BrooklynVegan about his record-collecting prodigy roots in honour of Record Store Day earlier this year.