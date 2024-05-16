Charlotte Cornfield, Bry Webb, the OBGMs Cover the Replacements for Dave Bookman Tribute Show in Toronto

Canadian Music Week (CMW), Indie88 and West End Phoenix have joined forces to present Left of the Dial, a special tribute show honouring late radio host Dave "Bookie" Bookman and benefitting Toronto's Daily Bread Food Bank. The spectacular night of live music will take place at the Garrison on June 6.

Loads of local and semi-local artists will be covering the Replacements — one of Bookman's favourite bands — with support from the curated house band, the All Star Placemats.

Charlotte Cornfield, Bry Webb, Denz of the OBGMs, NYSSA, Terra Lightfoot, Jon Auer, Georgia Harmer (with Ben Whiteley), Hanorah, Katie Cruel, Ian Blurton, Skye Wallace, Sameer Cash, Tony Dekker of Great Lake Swimmers, John Borra (with Allie Devenish), Julian Taylor, Lee Rose of Ace of Wands, Claya Way-Brackenberry of Piner, Chloe Doucet (with Jesse Northey), Stephen Stanley, Dave Robinson, Harley Olivia, John Kastner and Tim Mech of the Bookmen will all put their spin on selections from the influential Minneapolis rock band's catalogue.

The event commemorates five years since music broadcasting legend Bookman died on May 21, 2019. In 2022, honoured with a heritage plaque outside the Horseshoe Tavern.

Doors for the tribute concert open at 7 p.m., and the show begins at 8. Admission is free with a monetary donation and/or non-perishable food item for the Daily Bread Food Bank. (CMW passes will also be honoured, with a donation).