Tokyo Police Club Add New Dates to North American Farewell Tour

After announcing their breakup and final shows earlier this year, Tokyo Police Club have announced that those farewell concerts in Toronto will be capping off a larger North American tour. The long-running Ontario outfit's final stint on the road will include a few additional Canadian stops — news they're sharing alongside the release of their last new music, double single "Just a Scratch" b/w "Catch Me If You Can."

UPDATE (5/14, 1:16 p.m. ET): Tokyo Police Club have added a handful of shows to their final tour, including a second night in Halifax, and newly announced stops in Pickering and Montreal. See the updated itinerary below with the new dates in bold — tickets go on sale Thursday (May 16) at 10 a.m. local, with presales tomorrow (May 15) with the code "TPC4EVER."

Kicking things off with a previously announced must-see appearance at Ottawa Bluesfest on July 4, the band will then head east to play Halifax with MONOWHALES on August 1.

In September, they'll be joined by Born Ruffians for the majority of the tour proper, beginning in Canada with a performance at Vancouver's Commodore Ballroom on September 14. Tokyo Police Club will then play Alberta shows in Calgary (September 17) and Edmonton (September 18) before venturing into the US through the fall season.

As aforementioned, the tour will end with the group's final four Toronto shows at History, where they'll be joined by (a reunited) Hollerado on November 26 and 27, Good Kid on November 28 and Born Ruffians on November 29.

The crunchy "Just a Scratch" and pep-filled "Catch Me If You Can" follow the band's most recent LP, 2018's TPC. Here's what TPC had to say about them on Twitter:

tpc started in the first place because we LOVED SONGS, and we loved to hang out in the basement and make up songs together… and since then we've spent millions and millions of hours doing it. i boasted earlier, and will boast again in the future, that TPC has a no skips catalog and i am proud to add these last two entries to it. i'm imagining listening to them really loud in somebody's parents car (almost always josh's or greg's, huge shout out to them), driving from the restaurant to go jam. recorded in toronto with the man, jesse turnbull.

Listen to the new songs below, where you'll also find the full final tour itinerary.



Tokyo Police Club 2024 Tour Dates:

07/04 Ottawa, ON - Bluesfest

08/01 Halifax, NS - Marquee Ballroom

08/02 Halifax, NS - Marquee Ballroom

09/13 Victoria, BC - Rifflandia

09/14 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

09/15 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

09/17 Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre

09/18 Edmonton, AB - Midway

09/20 Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

09/21 Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

09/23 San Francisco, CA - August Hall

09/24 Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

09/25 Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theater

09/28 San Diego, CA - House of Blues

09/29 Phoenix, AZ - The Nile Theater

10/08 Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

10/08 Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's Hall

10/11 Pickering, ON - Pickering Casino Resort

10/12 Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre

10/30 Denver, CO - Summit

11/01 Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theatre

11/02 Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre

11/03 Chicago, IL - House of Blues

11/05 St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

11/07 Dallas, TX - The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

11/08 San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre

11/09 Austin, TX - Emo's

11/11 Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

11/12 Charleston, SC - Music Farm

11/14 Washington, D.C. - The Howard Theatre

11/15 Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl

11/16 Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

11/19 New York, NY - Irving Plaza

11/26 Toronto, ON - History

11/27 Toronto, ON - History

11/28 Toronto, ON - History

11/29 Toronto, ON - History