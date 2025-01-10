Australian children's band the Wiggles have announced their upcoming country record Wiggle Up, Giddy Up!, which arrives March 7. The group shared a music video for the titular track "Wiggle Up, Giddy Up!" featuring country singer Dasha.

Wiggle Up, Giddy Up! is a whopping 32-track record with all-star collaborations from country stars Orville Peck, Lainey Wilson, MacKenzie Porter, Troy Cassar-Daley, Kaylee Bell, the Wolfe Brothers, Morgan Evans, Lucky Oceans, Jackson Dean, Slim Dusty and Travis Collins. Dolly Parton will even feature on two songs titled "Friends!" and "We Will Always Be Friends."

Anthony Field — a.k.a. the blue Wiggle — shared of the record, "This is one of the most exciting projects we've ever been a part of, in fact, I've never spent so much time on an album before." He continued, "Country music is all about storytelling and connection. Combining that with the Wiggles' fun and imagination and collaborations with these legendary country music artists felt like the perfect match."

Wiggle Up, Giddy Up! is not the first time the Wiggles have gone country. The group's first country record Cold Spaghetti Western was released in 2004, which boasted 26 tracks but didn't feature nearly as many collaborations as this upcoming record.

Check out the music video for "Wiggle Up, Giddy Up!" below, as well as the album's tracklist.

Wiggle Up, Giddy Up!:

1. Wiggle Up, Giddy Up! (feat. Dasha)

2. Counting 1 to 5

3. Friends! (feat. Dolly Parton)

4. We're the Cowboys

5. Friends of Dorothy (feat. Orville Peck)

6. Watching the Ponies

7. Hats, Boots, Ride!

8. Introduction to Let's Ride!

9. Let's Ride! (feat. Lainey Wilson)

10. Rock-a-Bye Your Bear (feat. MacKenzie Porter)

11. Standing in Line (feat. Troy Cassar-Daley)

12. Big Red Ute

13. Say the Dance, Boots 'N All (feat. Kaylee Bell)

14. Cowboys and Cowgirls

15. Dorothy Doll (feat. the Wolfe Brothers)

16. Toot Too, Chugga Chugga, Big Red Ute (feat. Morgan Evans)

17. We Pack the Ute to Go Camping

18. Here Come the Chicken

19. Someone Left the Gate Open

20. Lachy Sings, Lucky Swings (feat. Lucky Owens)

21. Introduction to It's Tough Being Three Years Old

22. It's Tough Being Three Years Old (feat. Jackson Dean)

23. Calling All Cows (feat. Morgan Evans)

24. Bouncing Balls

25. I Love to Have a Dance with Dorothy (feat. Slim Dusty)

26. A Country Singer (feat. Travis Collins)

27. Pick Up Trick Driving

28. How Does a Cow Do?

29. The Hokey Pokey - Western Style

30. We Will Always Be Friends (feat. Dolly Parton)

31. Love Is Like a Butterfly

32. Wabash Cannonball