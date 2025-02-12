Grimes didn't fully renounce Elon Musk following his apparent Nazi salute at Donald Trump's inauguration last month, but she's aware her association with the perpetually embarrassing Tesla boss has rendered her "a political pawn."

Yesterday (January 11), the artist's billionaire ex was present at a White House press conference in the Oval Office alongside president Donald Trump and their four year-old son, X Æ A-Xii Musk. Trump called X a "high-IQ individual." The child mimicked his father's hand gestures and appeared to wipe a booger on the Resolute Desk. All in all, it was yet another sad, strange scene from the Trump White House.

Like the salute, Grimes apparently had no idea her son was stealing the show at this press conference, later addressing his appearance with those paying him compliments on X.

Responding to a user who said X was "very polite," Grimes wrote, "He should not be in public like this. I did not see this, thank u for alerting me. But I'm glad he was polite. Sigh."

Someone later tweeted at Grimes, "gurl please you were 'in love' with a nazi," which was met by a since-deleted post about Robespierre, Confucius and how "the world around you is shaped by what you focus on."

"Get into politics. Learn [about] law. Work on policy. I understand I've become a political pawn and I accept my fate but my only answer will always be this advice," Grimes wrote.

Asked by a third user what she meant by accepting she had become a political pawn, Grimes explained, "That I'll be used by press or click bait posters on both sides to try to imply things about my ex or something – various viral posts articles and memes from the past weeks have caused a lot of people to become very upset but it's out of my control and I usually don't see it until it's over – the only way through is extreme calmness and better decorum."

At least we'll always have Visions (until it disappears from the internet again).