There's a lot you can say about Gene Simmons, an admittedly ageist lone wolf — but don't even think of colloquially referring to the retired KISS bassist as a "bass-slapper," or a fan of Flea's work with the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

In a new interview with Guitar World, Simmons discussed the philosophy behind his approach to his instrument. "I don't consider myself — and was never really interested in being — a bass virtuoso," he explained, stating the obvious. "I don't like show-offs in music. I'm much more attracted to things that are memorable. It's part of the joy of music for me."

Maybe it's not technically showing off to make a career out of performing in platform boots through a jungle of pyro, but KISS seemingly got the memorable part down. (We may have to wait until the five-part documentary on their final tour to know for sure, though.)

Simmons went on to speak to how jazz musicians aren't celebrated by the world, but are admired by their fellow musicians; that's the kind of thing he's going for, somewhere deep beneath the makeup and tongue-waggling.

"There are an awful lot of amazing bass players, like Jaco Pastorius and the jazz guys," he mused. "Or guys like Flea, who is really good on his instrument, but I can't remember anything he plays — and I also do not like the sound of a bass being slapped."

Famously distinctive bass player Gene Simmons has spoken, everyone! RHCP's catalogue, on the other hand, speaks — and slaps — for itself.