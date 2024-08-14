There's no question that there are lots of young artists making incredible music all the time — but the live music scene isn't quite what it used to be, according to Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea, and he says that it's because so much music today is made on a computer rather than by a live group.

"When I was growing up and started going to see bands in clubs in Hollywood, every single night, seven nights of the week, you could go out and there would be 50 clubs with live bands playing in them," he told Woody Harrelson and Ted Danson on their podcast Where Everybody Knows Your Name.

He continued, "Interesting bands, like weird avant-garde electronic bands, and African-sounding bands, and new wave bands, and hardcore punk rock kill-your-mother bands, and then prog rock — everything you could imagine was every night. And that's what I did. Every night, I'd see things that were terrible, and things that were jaw-droppingly amazing. It was so exciting, and there was such a spirit of wanting to be a part of this community. I don't know if that exists anymore."

He hastened to point out that "there's lots of great young music" being made today, and he isn't criticizing the quality of contemporary music. Rather, it's a matter of this music not being geared toward live performance.

"A lot of contemporary youth culture music is made on a computer," he pointed out. "There's gonna be great DJs or great things happening, but it's just not everywhere. Tonight, if you want to go find good live music, you're gonna have to search. You're going to have to find something. And it used to just be in your face everywhere. So that I miss. Partly I'm just an old fart and disconnected, but I love music and I love the revolutionary spirit of music. I want it."

Of course, if you want to see a live band, you can always catch the Red Hot Chili Peppers on tour. Their shows are good!