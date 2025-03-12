Did you know that "Gene Simmons is very down-to-earth, funny, and knowledgeable on almost any subject"? You could find out for yourself thanks to a concert package that the former KISS tongue-waggler is selling, allowing fans to pay $12,495 USD ($18,002.17 CAD as of this writing) to be his personal assistant and roadie for the day.

The "Ultimate Gene Simmons Experience" promises, "YOU WILL BE GENE SIMMONS' Personal Assistant & Band Roadie For The Day!!" Incredibly, the fine print of these package notes, "Tickets to the show are not included as they are sold through the individual venues." Things that are included, however, are as follows:

•YOU will meet up with Gene and GS band members early in the day (either at his hotel or designated location) to go over the Band's Show day schedule.

•YOU will be on the GS Band Team Crew for the entire day!

•YOU will get a GSB Crew member Shirt & Hat

•YOU will get a GSB Crew member VIP Laminate

•YOU will have a meal with Gene Simmons (at the hotel or Backstage at the show)

•YOU will arrive & load-in to the venue with the Band

•YOU will help the band set up for the show

•YOU will hang out backstage

•YOU will sit in on Sound Check

•GENE SIMMONS will bring you on stage during the show and introduce you!

•YOU will get a Set List Signed by Gene Simmons

•YOU can take photos throughout your entire experience!

•YOU may bring 1 guest

•YOU may bring 4 items for Gene to Sign (no instruments, parts, etc)

•AND …YOU get a Gene Simmons (KISS rehearsal used) Bass signed by Gene Simmons!!

Okay, getting a signed Gene Simmons bass is pretty neat for people who are into that sort of thing. Helping with load-in, perhaps a little less so.

For a slightly more reasonable $6,500 USD ($9,364.91), the "Gene Simmons Bass Experience" gets fans the following:

•We will meet you at a designated area at the venue before the show to organize details, etc. After the show, you and your guests will be escorted backstage to MEET GENE SIMMONS!

•YOU will take home a Gene Simmons Bass! (AXE Bass, Punisher Bass, Acoustic Punisher or GS Gibson Bass. Limited supply on some models. While supply lasts)

•GENE will sign & personalize the bass, the bass case, a COA, and 4 items of your choice. (NO other instruments or instrument parts)

•YOU can take photos & videos!

•YOU will find that Gene Simmons is very down-to-earth, funny, and knowledgeable on almost any subject.

•YOU may bring 3 guests with you.

That's right, folks — knowledgeable on almost any subject, some come prepared with all your questions about quantum robotics and theoretical physics.

See Simmons's tour schedule below, which includes a lone Canadian date in Niagara Falls.

Gene Simmons 2025 Tour Dates:

04/03 Anaheim, CA - House of Blues Anaheim

04/04 Temecula, CA - Pechanga Resort Casino

04/05 Rohnert Park, CA The Event at Graton Resort & Casino

04/08 Auburn, WA - Muckleshoot Casino Resort

04/11 Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

04/25 Clearwater, FL- Ruth Eckerd Hall

04/26 Miami Beach, FL - Fillmore

04/28 Tallahassee, FL - The Moon

04/29 Jacksonville, FL- Florida Theater

04/30 Orlando, FL- Hard Rock Live

05/02 Peachtree City, GA - The Fred Amp

05/03 Beaver Dam, KY - Beaver Dam Amphitheater

05/05 Red Bank, NJ - Basie

05/06 Montclair, NJ - Wellmont

05/08 Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Casino

05/09 Huntington, NY - Paramount

05/11 Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

05/14 Northfield, OH - MGM

05/15 Niagara Falls, ON - Fallsview Casino

05/17 Hammond, IN - The Horseshoe

05/18 Rockford, IL- Hard Rock

05/20 Nashville, IN - Brown County Music Center

05/22 Dallas, TX - House of Blues

05/23 San Antonio, TX - Tobin Center

05/24 Houston, TX - House of Blues

08/03 Sturgis, SD - Sturgis Buffalo Chip