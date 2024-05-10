Five Must-Sees at 2024's Halifax Jazz Festival

Returning to its namesake city from July 9-14, TD's Halifax Jazz Festival is back this summer with another crew of unmissable acts from the world over, running the gamut from hip-hop to country, R&B, soul and, of course, jazz — staying true to the festival's roots while expanding in all directions, this year's lineup promises some serious heavy hitters and a few soon-to-be new favourites across its four stages.

Below, you can check out a list of five must-see acts at this year's Jazz Festival, from still-glowing established stars to bright new voices. Tickets and passes are available here.

Emmylou Harris

The chance to see Emmylou Harris live isn't something to be taken lightly, and the country legend's performance at Halifax Jazz Festival is an absolute must-see. Harris's voice and stage presence haven't faded even a touch since her '70s heyday — she's better than ever. Are you really gonna miss the chance to hear "Red Dirt Girl" live? I don't think so.

Maryna Krut

Maryna Krut's music splits the difference between traditional Ukrainian folk and left-of-centre, organic art pop. She's an innovator on the bandura, teasing the instrument's roots to reach brand new places. With a malleable, inimitable voice and an ear for wayward melodies and chest-swelling singalongs, Krut's July 11 show is a sure thing.

Julian Lage Trio

Julian Lage's deep-mellow jazz is the much-needed comedown from the festival's more high-octane acts, a complex web of sound that intrigues as often as it soothes. The guitarist and composer is joined by bassist Jorge Roeder and drummer Dave King, and the trio's incandescent musical chemistry is an absolute festival must-see. Lage has long been playing music of all kinds, all over — now's your chance to get lost in his haze.

The War and Treaty

With soul music that's full to the brim with a sense of comfort and joy, the War and Treaty — husband and wife duo Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter — suffuse their songs (which include a collaboration with fellow headliner Emmylou Harris) with an undeniable sense of warmth and showmanship. The pair's sky-scraping voices and lush arrangements make for a mesmerizing live show.

Charlotte Day Wilson

Fresh off the release of her beautiful sophomore full-length Cyan Blue, it would be a grave mistake to miss Wilson's low-key, carefully calibrated R&B. Performing alongside collaborator Nick Hakim, Wilson's set promises quiet storms and gentle showers — she'll be bringing some serious (but gentle) intensity to the main stage.