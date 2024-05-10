Halifax Jazz
Five Must-Sees at 2024's Halifax Jazz Festival
PUBLISHED May 10, 2024
Returning to its namesake city from July 9-14, TD's Halifax Jazz Festival is back this Summer with another crew of unmissable acts from the...
Halifax Jazz Festival Gets Killer Mike, Charlotte Day Wilson, Nick Hakim for 2024 Edition
PUBLISHED Apr 4, 2024
The 38th annual edition of the TD Halifax Jazz Festival (HJF) is taking place this July 9 to 14. Festival organizers have begun to reveal...
Feist, Fleet Foxes, Shaggy Headline Halifax Jazz Festival's 2023 Edition
PUBLISHED Jun 13, 2023
TD Halifax Jazz Festival returns this summer from July 11 to 16, and complete programming for the long-running event's 38th edition has now...
Fleet Foxes to Headline 2023 Halifax Jazz Festival
PUBLISHED Feb 7, 2023
TD Halifax Jazz Fest is returning to the waterfront Salter Lot in 2023, and today we've gotten word that Fleet Foxes are due to make their...
Relive Halifax Jazz Festival 2022 in Photos, Including Perfume Genius, the Weather Station, Aquakultre
PUBLISHED Jul 20, 2022
As with most jazz festivals these days, the Halifax Jazz Festival features way more than just its namesake genre. This year's 36th edition,...
Halifax Jazz Festival Unveils 2022 Lineup with Andy Shauf, Tank and the Bangas, Perfume Genius
PUBLISHED May 26, 2022
The Halifax Jazz Festival returns to the city's waterfront for its 36th edition this summer, and organizers have continued rounding out the...
TD Halifax Jazz Festival Unveils Initial 2021 Lineup with P'tit Belliveau, Ben Caplan, Blackwood
PUBLISHED Jun 29, 2021
It's official — the 35th anniversary iteration of the TD Halifax Jazz Festival is returning this summer. Set to run from July 14 to August...
The War on Drugs
Halifax Jazz Festival, Halifax NS, July 11
PUBLISHED Jul 12, 2018
On a summer night that looked like the headliner sounded — hazy, foggy, a bit mysterious — the War on Drugs treated the Halifax waterfront...