The prolific Ezra Furman has announced the upcoming release of her 10th studio album, Goodbye Small Head, which arrives May 16 via Bella Union. The singer-songwriter is sharing the news alongside the album's lead single, "Grand Mal," and plans for a North American tour that will bring her to Vancouver, Montreal and Toronto later this year.

Taking its title as an homage to Sleater-Kinney's 1999 track "Get Up," the follow-up to 2022's All of Us Flames was recorded in Chicago, IL, with producer Brian Deck. "If I were a music journalist, I would call this an orchestral emo prog-rock record sprinkled with samples," Furman wrote in the press notes for the album. "Thank goodness I'm not a music journalist!"

She goes on to explain that lushly orchestrated album opener "Grand Mal" is named after an outdated term for a major seizure. It arrives alongside a video directed by Eleanor Petry, which you can find below along with the album tracklist and Furman's full schedule of tour dates.

She'll begin the North American run in July, venturing to Canada in August and October to play Vancouver's Hollywood Theatre (August 12), Montreal's Fairmount Theatre (October 20) and Toronto's Axis Club (October 21) before wrapping the tour in New York on October 29. Tickets go on sale tomorrow (February 14) at 10 a.m. local.



Goodbye Small Head:

1. Grand Mal

2. Sudden Storm

3. Jump Out

4. Power of the Moon

5. You Mustn't Show Weakness

6. Submission

7. Veil Song

8. Slow Burn

9. You Hurt Me I Hate You

10. Strange Girl

11. A World of Love and Care

12. I Need the Angel

Pre-order Goodbye Small Head.

Ezra Furman 2025 Tour Dates:

07/08 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

07/09 St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam

07/10 Des Moines, IA - Lefty's Live Music

07/13 Indianapolis, IN - Turntable

07/14 Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups

07/15 Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre

07/16 Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom

07/17 Ferndale, MI - The Loving Touch

08/03 San Diego, CA - Music Box

08/05 Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom

08/06 Santa Cruz, CA - Moe's Alley

08/07 San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

08/10 Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

08/12 Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre

08/13 Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

10/20 Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theatre

10/21 Toronto, ON - The Axis Club

10/22 Troy, NY - No Fun

10/23 Portland, ME - State Theatre

10/26 Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom

10/27 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

10/28 Washington, D.C. - Union Stage

10/29 New York, NY - Webster Hall