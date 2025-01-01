Hollywood Theatre began as a classic Art Deco movie theatre, running from 1935 to 2011. The theatre was designed by architect Harold Cullerne to reflect the streamlined Jazz Age with its trademark neon signs that evoke the glamour and aesthetic of the 1930s. It was one of the last remaining movie theatres from the 1930s and was listed on the City of Vancouver's Heritage Register.

After undergoing extensive renovations that were completed in 2020, the Hollywood Theatre quickly expanded its programming to host live music performances and multimedia events. Notable acts that have performed at the Hollywood Theatre include the Weather Station, Laufey, Chappell Roan and Nilüfer Yanya.