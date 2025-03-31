Japanese metal band Babymetal have announced a North American leg of their 2025 world tour, which will bring them to Canada this summer for a trio of shows in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver.

UPDATE (3/31, 11:14 a.m. ET): Babymetal have also announced a new album called METAL FORTH, featuring contributions from Poppy, Spiritbox, Tom Morello, Bloodywood, Polyphia and Slaughter to Prevail. It's due to arrive June 13 through Capitol Records. The album's lead single, "from me to u (feat. Poppy)," arrives this Friday, April 4. See the complete tracklist in bold below.

With support from Bloodywood throughout, as well as Black Veil Brides and Jinjer trading off, the tour kicks off on June 13 in Houston, TX. Babymetal will end the month by making their first venture to Canadian turf, performing at Bell Place in Montreal on June 30 ahead of playing Toronto's Coca-Cola Coliseum on July 2.

After weaving their way back through the US, the trio will return to Canada for a July 14 gig at Vancouver's Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Center before wrapping the trek on July 23 in Phoenix, AZ.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (March 21), with various presales beginning today at 11 a.m. ET. Find the full itinerary below, in addition to more upcoming shows via Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings.

METAL FORTH:

1. from me to u (feat. Poppy)

2. RATATATA (BABYMETAL x Electric Callboy)

3. Song 3 (BABYMETAL x Slaughter to Prevail)

4. Kon! Kon! (feat. Bloodywood)

5. KxAxWxAxIxI

6. Sunset Kiss (feat. Polyphia)

7. My Queen (feat. Spiritbox)

8. Algorism

9. METALI!! (feat. Tom Morello)

10. White Flame ー白炎ー

Babymetal 2025 Tour Dates:

06/13 Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall ^=

06/14 Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ^=

06/17 Tampa, FL - Yuengling Center ^=

06/18 Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy ^=

06/20 Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre ^=

06/21 Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion ^=

06/24 New York, NY - The Theater at Madison Square Garden ^=

06/25 Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway ^=

06/27 Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena ^=

06/28 Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at The Mann Center ^=

06/30 Laval, QC - Bell Place ^=

07/02 Toronto, ON - Coca-Cola Coliseum ^=

07/03 Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre ^=

07/05 Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest

07/06 St. Louis, MO - Saint Louis Music Park +=

07/08 Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom +=

07/09 Minneapolis, MN - The Armory +=

07/11 Denver, CO - The JunkYard +=

07/14 Vancouver, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Center +=

07/15 Kent, WA - accesso ShoWare Center +=

07/17 San Francisco, CA - The Masonic +=

07/20 Las Vegas, NV - Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort +=

07/21 Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre +=

07/23 Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre +=

^ with Black Veil Brides

+ with Jinjer

= with Bloodywood