Empress Of Expands 2024 North American Tour

In support of her new album For Your Consideration, Empress Of also has a newly expanded crop of North American tour dates for you to consider attending.
Not only has the artist born Lorely Rodriguez's intimate spring shows in Brooklyn and Toronto tripled (she plays the Drake on May 30 and 31, as well as June 1), but she's also announced brand new fall shows — including a couple of Canadian stops in Vancouver and Montreal.
The autumn dates get underway starting September 24 in San Diego, CA. Empress Of returns to Canada to perform at Vancouver's Rickshaw Theatre on October 2, and then again to play Montreal's Studio TD on October 18, where she'll wrap the run before heading overseas.
Tickets are still available for the Toronto shows, while they go on sale to the general public for Montreal and Vancouver on Friday (May 17), with presales ongoing for Montreal. See the full itinerary below.
Empress Of 2024 Tour Dates:
05/22 Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere Zone One
05/24 Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere Zone One
05/25 Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere Zone One
05/30 Toronto, Canada - The Drake
05/31 Toronto, Canada - The Drake
06/01 Toronto, Canada - The Drake
06/06 Denver, CO - Indie 102.3 Pride Party
06/07 Los Angeles, CA - The El Rey
06/23 Chicago, IL - Chicago Pride Fest
09/24 San Diego, California - Cashbah
09/25 Pomona, CA - The Glass House
09/28 San Francisco, CA - Portola Festival
10/01 Seattle, WA - The Showbox
10/02 Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre
10/03 Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom
10/09 Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl
10/10 Washington, D.C. - Union Stage
10/13 Mexico, MX - Foro Puebla
10/15 New York, NY - Webster Hall
10/16 Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
10/17 Brattleboro, VT - The Stone Church
10/18 Montreal, QC - Studio TD