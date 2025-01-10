Another musician has a GoFundMe campaign after losing a home in the devastating Los Angeles wildfires, as Empress Of's home has been lost to the Eaton fire in Altadena.

The campaign, launched by friend Juliana Ronderos, explains that the musician known as Lorely Rodriguez's family home burned down earlier this week. The campaign notes that the house was "the family hub for Lorely and her siblings for decades," and "four members of the family are now without a home."

The family didn't have time to pack before evacuating, so they "are in need of clothes, bedding, food, temporary housing and money in order to rebuild their lives."

Lorely's mother Reyna personally sews all of the stage costumes she wears as Empress Of, which were created in the same house that burned down.

As of this writing, the campaign has raised nearly $50,000 USD ($72,148 CAD) of its $65,000 USD goal. See the GoFundMe page here.

GoFundMe campaigns have also been launched for DIIV's Zachary Cole Smith and Cola's Tim Darcy, who also lost their homes to the fires.