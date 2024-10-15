Nilüfer Yanya released her mesmerizing third full-length, My Method Actor, back in September — Exclaim! chatted with the London-based artist about it that same month, and she recently came through Toronto to perform some of it live — and today she's announced a five-track remix EP arriving November 22.

The My Method Actor remix EP features reimaginings by Empress Of, Jam City, MorMor and Lesser, Anish Kumar and Boy Harsher — today, we get to hear Boy Harsher's take on "Just a Western."

The duo turn Yanya's steady, dust-swirling original into a throbbing, glitzy piece of after-dark '80s pop. Their vibe suits Yanya well, and it's not hard to imagine her releasing this song as an original.

Here's what Yanya said in a statement about the EP:

Remixes are a beautiful thing ! I find it an interesting challenge to hear the song back in a different way, always makes me feel at first totally confused and upside down but then I get into it and I'm like wow I could have never ever imagined it this way. Hearing something made out of your own music by an artist you're a genuine fan of is really special too and I feel like opens your mind a bit about how you can treat your own music if you wanted to. As an artist who is not a producer it's also a lot fun getting glimpses into these alternative universes.

Check out the Boy Harsher remix of "Just a Western," plus the remix EP tracklist, below.



My Method Actor Remix EP:

1. Mutations (Empress Of Remix)

2. Just a Western (Boy Harsher Remix)

3. Call It Love (Jam City Remix)

4. Like I Say (I runaway) (MorMor x Lesser Remix)

5. Like I Say (Anish Kumar Remix)

