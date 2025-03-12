Crack open a cold one in celebration, because Deftones are extending their North American tour further into Canada, where they will be joined by Phantogram, IDLES and the Barbarians of California on select dates.

The alternative metal outfit will kick off the second leg of the tour on Canada's West Coast with a performance at Vancouver's Rogers Arena on August 22. They will then make their way east, making stops in Edmonton's Rogers Place (August 24), Calgary's Scotiabank Saddledome (August 25) and Winnipeg's Canada Life Centre (August 27) before heading back stateside.

Deftones will return north for a pair of shows at Toronto's Rogers Stadium with System of a Down in September, before heading to Quebec City for a performance at Videotron Centre on September 7. The band will conclude their stint in Canada by hitting the stage at Montreal's Bell Centre a day later.

Tickets go on sale March 17 at 10 a.m. local time, following various presales starting tomorrow (March 13) at 10 a.m. local time.

See the full itinerary below. Check out Exclaim!'s database of Canadian concert listings here, as well as our tour announcements here.

Deftones 2025 Tour Dates:

08/22 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena *&

08/24 Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place *&

08/25 Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome *&

08/27 Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre *&

08/29 Minneapolis, MN - Target Center *&

08/30 Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum *&

09/01 Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center *&

09/03 Toronto, ON - Rogers Stadium $

09/05 Toronto, ON - Rogers Stadium $

09/07 Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre *&

09/08 Montreal, QC - Bell Centre +&

09/10 Cleveland, OH - Rocket Arena +&

09/11 Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena +&

09/13 St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center +&

09/15 Denver, CO - Ball Arena +&

09/17 Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center +&



* with Phantogram

+ with IDLES

& with the Barbarians of California

$ with System of a Down