Deftones have reportedly been at work on a new album with producer Nick Raskulenicz, and guitarist Stephen Carpenter has once again offered an update on the band's latest.

Carpenter, who was the Deftone to initially break the news that they're back in the studio with Raskulenicz, revealed some details about the sonic direction of the follow-up to 2020's Ohms in a recent appearance on The Dr. Greenthumb Show, hosted by Cypress Hill's B-Real.

Asked about the album, Carpenter shared, "I feel this one sounds like a continuation of Ohms and [2012's] Koi [No Yokan], that's what I would say… I tell you what, I think when you hear it, like all of our records, you will hear our sound. You'll hear us. But I think you're going to hear things on this one that you never heard on any of them."

Raskulenicz had previously worked with Deftones on the aforementioned Koi No Yokan, as well as its acclaimed predecessor in 2010's Diamond Eyes. In May, vocalist Chino Moreno shared that he was in-studio with the producer wrapping up his vocal recordings.

While additional details on Deftones' tenth studio LP are scant, they surely aren't far away. The band recently detailed a US stadium tour with support from the Mars Volta and Fleshwater, which will kick off in late February 2025.