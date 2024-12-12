Wake up! Grab a brush and put a little makeup, because System of a Down have announced a trio of 2025 stadium shows, including a date at Toronto's Rogers Stadium with Deftones.

UPDATE (12/12, 10:03 a.m. ET): Due to "incredible demand" that resulted in each stadium gig selling out during presales, the band have added second nights in all three cities — including an additional concert in Toronto with Deftones on September 5. A Live Nation presale starts today at noon ET with the code "JOY" before tickets go on sale to the general public tomorrow (December 13).

The gig at Toronto's newly built stadium will take place on September 3. SOAD will also play East Rutherford, NJ's MetLife Stadium on August 28 (with Korn) and Chicago, IL's Soldier Field on August 31 (with Avenged Sevenfold). All three shows will feature Polyphia and Wisp.

An artist presale begins on Wednesday (December 11) at noon local time. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday (December 13), also at noon.

Check out the rest of our concert listings here.