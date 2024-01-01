Announced in September 2024, Rogers Stadium is Live Nation's newest venture, with its 50,000-capacity open-air facility being built at the former site of the Downsview Airport. This stadium will open in June 2025 and will only host 12-15 events annually for approximately five years before it is transformed into a residential neighbourhood by Northcrest Developments.

Not to be confused with Rogers Centre, the new stadium is said to aim to "provide a unique concert experience with the venue's horseshoe structure."

The venue has announced forthcoming performances by K-pop group Stray Kids and Coldplay, in addition to being the Toronto location for Oasis's reunion tour in the summer of 2025.