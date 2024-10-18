Phantogram's new album and Ceremony follow-up, Memory of a Day, is out today via Neon Gold / Avenue A Records. To celebrate the release, the duo of Sarah Barthel and Josh Carter have announced a North American tour for early 2025 — including a couple of Canadian shows in Toronto and Vancouver next February.
Kicking off on January 15 in Las Vegas, NV, the Running through Colors tour will make its way across the US. Its first venture into Canada comes by way of a Toronto concert at the Danforth Music Hall on February 12, ahead returning to play Vancouver's Commodore Ballroom 10 days later on February 22. Phantogram will wrap the stint on February 28 in Hollywood, CA.
Tickets go on sale to the general public next Friday (October 25) at 10 a.m. local time, following various presales getting underway as soon as October 21. See the full itinerary below, where you can also check out the band's latest single "Attaway."
Phantogram 2025 Tour Dates:
01/15 Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl
01/16 Anaheim, CA - House of Blues Anaheim
01/17 San Diego, CA - SOMA
01/19 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
01/22 Dallas, TX - House of Blues Dallas
01/24 Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater
01/25 Houston, TX - House of Blues
01/27 New Orleans, LA - House of Blues
01/28 Little Rock, AR - The Hall
01/29 Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
01/31 Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
02/03 Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
02/04 Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
02/06 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount
02/08 Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
02/10 Boston, MA - House of Blues
02/12 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
02/13 Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's Hall
02/14 Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
02/15 Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore
02/18 Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
02/19 Salt Lake City, UT - The Union
02/21 Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre
02/22 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
02/24 Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
02/26 San Francisco, CA - The Masonic
02/28 Hollywood, CA - Hollywood Palladium