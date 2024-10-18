Phantogram's new album and Ceremony follow-up, Memory of a Day, is out today via Neon Gold / Avenue A Records. To celebrate the release, the duo of Sarah Barthel and Josh Carter have announced a North American tour for early 2025 — including a couple of Canadian shows in Toronto and Vancouver next February.

Kicking off on January 15 in Las Vegas, NV, the Running through Colors tour will make its way across the US. Its first venture into Canada comes by way of a Toronto concert at the Danforth Music Hall on February 12, ahead returning to play Vancouver's Commodore Ballroom 10 days later on February 22. Phantogram will wrap the stint on February 28 in Hollywood, CA.

Tickets go on sale to the general public next Friday (October 25) at 10 a.m. local time, following various presales getting underway as soon as October 21. See the full itinerary below, where you can also check out the band's latest single "Attaway."



Phantogram 2025 Tour Dates:

01/15 Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

01/16 Anaheim, CA - House of Blues Anaheim

01/17 San Diego, CA - SOMA

01/19 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

01/22 Dallas, TX - House of Blues Dallas

01/24 Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater

01/25 Houston, TX - House of Blues

01/27 New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

01/28 Little Rock, AR - The Hall

01/29 Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

01/31 Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

02/03 Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

02/04 Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

02/06 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

02/08 Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

02/10 Boston, MA - House of Blues

02/12 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

02/13 Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's Hall

02/14 Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

02/15 Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

02/18 Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

02/19 Salt Lake City, UT - The Union

02/21 Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

02/22 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

02/24 Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

02/26 San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

02/28 Hollywood, CA - Hollywood Palladium