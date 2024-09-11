Ottawa's five-day CityFolk Festival starts today, but it unfortunately will no longer see a performance tomorrow (September 12) from Oshawa-formed prog rock duo Crown Lands due to illness.

"We're so sorry to say that we have to pull out of CityFolk Fest tomorrow," the band wrote on social media of their scheduled set supporting Greta Van Fleet. "Cody [Bowles] has come down with a nasty virus and is under strict doctor's orders to rest."

They added, "We've done everything we can [to] make this happen but sadly, Cody's health won't allow us to make this one happen."